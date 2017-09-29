Vkworld Crazy October: Releasing 3 New Phones in 1 Month!

Every tech company is getting ready for the upcoming holiday season and Vkworld is no exception. For that reason and to meet different customers’ needs, the company has prepared not 1, but 3 different new phones, including the tri-bezel-less Mix, flip smartphone T2 Plus and 18:9 Vkworld S8.

Vkworld Mix is the lite version of the popular Mix Plus. The RAM/Storage combination drops from 3GB/32GB to 2GB/16GB while the camera has a new Sony 9MP sensor. But its biggest advantage is that it features a bigger 3500mAh high-density battery. Vkworld said that it can last for a whole day of normal use. As for build quality, the Mix is also made of beautiful metal and glass. Gorilla Glass 4 covers both the front and back and the display remains a 5.5″ on-cell IPS one.

Vkworld Mix specs

5″ on-cell IPS screen

3500mAh battery

Samsung 2GB RAM/16GB Storage

Sony 8MP/5MP camera with bokeh effect

MT6737 quad-core SoC

Android Nougat

AAC speaker

Price: $119.99

Mix now is available for only $99.99

Another unique phone is the world’s first titanium flip phone Vkworld T2 Plus. It is a premium phone with excellent build quality and craftsmanship. Vkworld has been working on this phone for over 9 months as the titanium frame requires lots of process and time. It makes the phone more durable than other models. Also, the leather back cover is tailored by pro a professional designer. T2 Plus features a dual IPS screen, the same panel as Blackberry P9982. The T2 Plus will come in two versions, one Basic and one more advanced that will hit the market later this year.

Vkworld T2 Plus Basic main specs

MT6737 processor

2GB RAM/16GB Storage

Dual 1280*768 IPS screen

13MP/5MP camera

2500mAh battery

Android Nougat

It will be priced under $200 and pre-order promotion will be available in October after the Chinese National Day. Vkworld is also having a giveaway for Mix and T2 Plus on their official website. Find more about them here.