Jumper EZbook 3SE is up for grabs on Geekbuying for just $179.99

Jumper together with Chuwi are the two most known Chinese laptop companies with models that easily stand up against rivals from worldwide known manufacturers. The EZbook Series is evolving rapidly and is now on its 3rd version. The Jumper EZbook 3SE is an affordable 13.3″ laptop that is on offer over at Geekbuying for a few days. You can see the promotion page here or just head directly to the product page here. It costs just $179.99 right now.

Jumper EZbook 3SE is a 13.3″ FHD display laptop that is based on the Intel Apollo Lake platform with the N3350 CPU powering it. In this version, it comes with 3GB RAM that is a minimum amount for modern systems but luckily, it is user-upgradeable to 8GB. In addition, the internal storage is 64GB and additional 128GB can be adder via microSD. Lastly, the 9600mAh battery promises long battery performance, a key feature when talking about laptops.

To learn more about the Jumper EZbook 3SE, visit the official website.