Oukitel K5000 leaked: Coming in October with 5000mAh battery and 5.7″ 18:9 display

With the hottest season of the year in terms of sales is approaching, Oukitel has already released several devices to meet different users’ needs. And as the Chinese Mid-autumn Festival and Chinese National holiday are close, the company is ready to announce yet another device in the K-Series, Oukitel K5000.

As the name, K5000 will feature a 5000mAh SCUD high-density battery, which should be enough for 3 days of normal use on a single charge. Of course, such a huge capacity requires fast charging support and the K5000 will pack a 9V/2A quick charger to save more charging time.

The 5.7″ HD+ 720×1440 display will hav a 2.5D glass on top with curved corners on both sides as well as a 3D-curved panel on the back. The 18:9 aspect ratio combined with the non-existent side bezels will give the device almost 90% of screen-to-body ratio. The back cover adopts PMMC material, offering soft and gentle touch feeling.

Apart from the big battery and the 18:9 display, Oukitel K5000 will be quite a performer on the camera department as it will carry a Sony IMX135 sensor for the 16MP rear camera and Samsung 3P3 sensor for the 21MP front camera.

K5000 is expected to hit the market by the end of October. Though the price is not confirmed yet, we can expect a competitive, wallet-friendly price according to previous price policy of the company. More information about K5000 can be found on the official website.