Ulefone Armor 2 is on sale for $234.89 on AliExpress Tech Discovery (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The IP68-rated Ulefone Armor 2 has been picked by AliExpress as one of the best-selling and most well-received devices over on their e-commerce platform. To celebrate that, Ulefone AliExpress official store will be running a special promotion during which Armor 2 will be available for just $234.89. Read below to know all about the device before you decide to order it.

Featuring IP68 certification, the Armor 2 can withstand submersion in water at a depth of 1.5 meters for 1 hour or in concrete at a depth of 1 meter for 24 hours. On top of dust and waterproof capacities, the Armor 2 is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the 5.0″ FHD. The rest of the housing consists of TPU with some parts being fiberglass, reinforced polycarbonate, and metal, all custom-made for maximum protection.

Rugged features aside, the Armor 2 is pretty powerful too. Powered by Helio P25 octa-core SoC, a whopping 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB, it can handle day-to-day tasks or demanding multitasking heavy games effortlessly. Fueled by a big 4700mAh battery with 9V/2A fast charging supported, the handset can last two days with moderate use.

Camera-wise, there’s a 16MP shooter on the back and a 13MP snapper on the front for enhanced selfies. Also, the fingerprint reader is placed on the front. It’s worth mentioning that the Armor 2 works on rather extensive global networks with 27 frequency bands on 6 types.

There are also several physical keys on the edges for handy use, like SOS button, PTT button, and camera button. The Armor 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat as the OS. For more details, visit Ulefone official website.

The special offer will run from October 3rd to October 9th. After that, the price will jump back up to the retail level of $269.99. If interested, you can grab one here.