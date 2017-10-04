Ulefone MIX presale begins tomorrow, is available on Banggood for just $139.99!

Last week Ulefone officially announced its iteration of an all-screen smartphone -Ulefone MIX- in the likes of Xiaomi Mix and others that followed after that. Its official price is $169.99 but during the presale period it comes with a $30 discount. Banggood has already readied the promotion page and from October 5th to October 15th will offer 500 units for just $139.99!

Ulefone MIX sports a 5.5″ HD on-cell display, powerful MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB, 3300mAh battery for one-day usage, AW8737S HiFi chipset, and a gyroscope sensor.

Given the specs, Ulefone Mix would be a great performer, meeting your needs on smooth multitasking as well as demanding games. In addition, there is a Sony 13MP/5MP dual-camera setup on the back to snap photos with a shallow depth of field, and a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies.

To take advantage of the promotion, visit the dedicated page here. Only you have to decide fast enough to catch one of the 500 units available at that price.