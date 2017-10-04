Vkworld S8 features Sony IMX298 Dual-Camera, comes this month for under $200!

Vkworld S8 has been in the news for quite some time now and is going to be released right after Chinese National Day. The S8 will be the first 18:9 phone to feature a battery of 5500mAh while the display bezels are extremely thin and the screen-to-body ratio is almost 91%. The top bezel is only 3mm thin and contains the earpiece, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

As for the camera, the newest information says that the main camera sports a Sony IMX298 sensor. This is a sensor used in many flagship phones like Xiaomi Mi5, One Plus 3T and Huawei Mate 8. It is 16MP and supports PDAF. More importantly, it features DTI pixel isolation technology, which can improve the clarity and color saturation of pictures.

1/2.8’’ sensor size

1.12 micron pixel size

F2.0 aperture

PDAF

16MP

The sub-camera, on the other hand, has a 5MP sensor from Samsung and the front camera, a Sony IMX135. It is a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. So, we now have almost all the specifications about Vkworld S8:

5.99″ 18:9 in-cell IPS display

2160*1080 FHD+ resolution

4G RAM+64G ROM

5500mAh battery

12V/2A fast charge

Octa-core processor

USB Type-C port

Sony IMX298 16MP/5MP dual camera

Sony IMX135 13MP front camera

Rear fingerprint scanner

Under $200

