Vkworld S8 features Sony IMX298 Dual-Camera, comes this month for under $200!
by ago 3
Vkworld S8 has been in the news for quite some time now and is going to be released right after Chinese National Day. The S8 will be the first 18:9 phone to feature a battery of 5500mAh while the display bezels are extremely thin and the screen-to-body ratio is almost 91%. The top bezel is only 3mm thin and contains the earpiece, light sensor, and proximity sensor.
As for the camera, the newest information says that the main camera sports a Sony IMX298 sensor. This is a sensor used in many flagship phones like Xiaomi Mi5, One Plus 3T and Huawei Mate 8. It is 16MP and supports PDAF. More importantly, it features DTI pixel isolation technology, which can improve the clarity and color saturation of pictures.
- 1/2.8’’ sensor size
- 1.12 micron pixel size
- F2.0 aperture
- PDAF
- 16MP
The sub-camera, on the other hand, has a 5MP sensor from Samsung and the front camera, a Sony IMX135. It is a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. So, we now have almost all the specifications about Vkworld S8:
- 5.99″ 18:9 in-cell IPS display
- 2160*1080 FHD+ resolution
- 4G RAM+64G ROM
- 5500mAh battery
- 12V/2A fast charge
- Octa-core processor
- USB Type-C port
- Sony IMX298 16MP/5MP dual camera
- Sony IMX135 13MP front camera
- Rear fingerprint scanner
- Under $200
For more information about Vkworld, visit their official website here.
- androwin
- Muhammad Yasir
- Mobi Cat