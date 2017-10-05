Dodocool USB 3.1 Type-C ExpressCard upgrades your old system on the cheap!

Technology is taking big steps year over year and for many users find it hard to upgrade their PCs very often. Since hardware has become powerful enough to cover the average user’s needs, incremental upgrades are ideal for getting the latest features on a system.

One perfect example is the switch to the newer USB Type-C connector that many manufacturers are making. The new connector is small, reversible and can support very high transfer rates. But what about older systems that come with the old, USB Type-A connector? Dodocool has the perfect, affordable solution to get the newest tech on your older system.

The Dodocool USB 3.1 Type-C ExpressCard sits comfortably on one of your PCI Express slots and offers you two Type-C ports that support 10Gbps data transfer rate, twice as fast as USB 3.0, 20 times faster than USB 2.0. Also, it is powered by a 15-pin SATA power connector that supplies power to USB-C enabled devices and supports up to 5V 900mAh output on each USB 3.1 port.

The device is available on Amazon for a great price of just $22.99, affordable enough for anyone to upgrade their system on the cheap!