Hege is back with yet another awesome Asus Zenfone 3 Venom concept! (video)

Mladen Milic is an extremely talented guy that creates some of the most beautiful concept designs for smartphones, all of which you can see on his official website. This time, he is back with another Asus concept phone, the Asus Z3 Venom that is an upgrade over his previous ASUS ZII Poseidon concept phone.

According to the designer, his ideal device is designed for extreme gamers, as it sports top-shelf specs and 4 Front-Firing speakers for ultimate gaming and video experience. ASUS Z3 Venom is equipped with a 2K Super AMOLED 6.0” Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and Removable 5000mAh Li-Ion battery.

In addition, there is an anti-dust mesh grill available in Black and Gray color with Red, Black and Silver frame around the speakers. On the back of the device, there is a fingerprint scanner and a dual-12MP camera with Laser Auto-Focus and Dual LED Flash. Below you can see the Asus Z3 Venom concept in all its glory.