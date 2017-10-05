Maze Alpha X new flagship beast coming soon!

Although Maze is a company with only a few months since its establishment, the two devices available right now -Blade and Alpha- are doing amazingly well on the market. From previous news, we learned that a premium build quality device -Maze Comet- is coming soon and today the company informs us that a real beast is coming too: Maze Alpha X!

The device carries the “Alpha” name and as you have already figured out, it is a full-display device with even bigger screen-to-body ratio than its sibling. The Maze Alpha X has an impressive design that combined with the first specs provided by the company, make it a real beast! It is coming in November and we can’t wait for it. The company has already set up a reservation page here where you can vote your favorite feature. Meanwhile, the Alpha is in stock and ready to ship on Gearbest.

Maze Alpha X basic specs

Display: 6″ 2160*1080 LG Bezel-Less Display (Gorilla Glass 5, 401 PPI, 18:9, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved)

Storage: 6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB storage

Camera: Sony 16MP or 13MP

Battery: 4000mAh

USB: Type-C with quick charge

Fingerprint ID: Front mounted

Others: Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on back

Color: Black/ Blue/ Silver

Release: November, 2017