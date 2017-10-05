Ulefone MIX presale is on-air, sells for just $139.99 with free gifts!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The all-screen Ulefone MIX official global presale is finally here and you can get the phone for merely $139.99, that’s $30 off its retail price (3000 pieces only). Before you head over to the online shops and order one, let’s learn a bit more about the device.

Inspired by the Mi MIX from Xiaomi, the Ulefone MIX features an impressive tri-bezel-less design. The display on the phone takes up nearly the entire front panel, leaving just enough space for a fingerprint scanner. With a high screen-to-body ratio, you are can enjoy pure and broad viewing experience. Also, the display on the MIX is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, which guarantees high endurance.

Being bezel-less, the MIX fits a 5.5″ on-cell display in the size of a 5″ device. In addition, the curves on the IML-processed back cover brings a pleasing look as well as comfortable grip feel. There are two color variants, Black and Blue. It’s worth mentioning that the Blue version shines with lumia effect in the light.

Moving to the hardware, it sports the MediaTek MT6750T octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. This should grant enough power to handle all demanding tasks effortlessly and plenty of room for you to store tons of files, apps, videos, and pics.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Ulefone MIX is equipped with a Sony 13MP/5MP combo on the back which allows you to snap photos with DRLR-like depth-of-field effects. On the front, there’s a 13MP shooter for better selfies.

Other shiny features include a 3300mAh battery for one-day heavy use, independent HiFi system for enhanced audio enjoyment, 6-axis gyroscope sensor for immersive VR games and pure Android 7.0 Nougat.

During the presale, aside from the $30 off discount, there are $20 gift bags available with the order. When the pre-sale ends on October 11th, the price will go back up to the retail level of $169.99. For more details about the event, please click here.