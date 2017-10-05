Vernee Mix 2 new color exposed, looks stunning! (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vernee MIX 2 is about to become the first all-screen model of Vernee with three bezel-less sides delivering an unbounded vision. It is the world’s first 6″ FHD+ (2160*1080) with Helio P25 all-screen model. Of course, the display aspect ratio is the new trend -18:9- and despite the fact that it’s a 6″ display, it comes in a 5.5″ size phone body making it easy to hold in one hand.

On the official website, we can see the black color of the back, but a blue version leaked online recently. Does this mean that the Vernee MIX 2 is going to come in more than one color?



Although can only see the back case of the blue one, we can say that the color looks stunning. The blue back case is even better than the black one, prettier and crystal clear. The gloss and texture show the high quality of the Vernee MIX 2.

The front and back glass design of the device is beautiful and glossy as a mirror: Shinning and beautiful. It would be awesome if Vernee released more colors in the future, it would be a perfect choice for female customers that pay attention to design more than men.

Below you can see a video that shows the design of Vernee MIX 2. What do you think about it?