Dodocool Type-C Hub provides you with all the ports you’ll ever need!

Dodocool is proving to be one of the best affordable accessory manufacturers out there, with all of its products featuring high quality, affordable prices, and great design. Especially their laptop accessories are extremely useful as more and more laptops become thinner and thinner with the only ports available being USB 3.1 Type-C.

The USB 3.1 protocol takes connectivity to another level as it allows for multiple information go through it at the same time. You can charge your device, connect your external display and many USB devices simultaneously. This is done via the Type-C hubs that are starting to appear in the market, like the Dodocool Type-C Hub which offers 6 of them: A Type-C charging port, HDMI-Out with 4K support, Ethernet port, and 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

As you can see, the hub extends your connectivity to another level, offering desktop-class amount of ports to your portable machine. The hub is available on Amazon on offer, for just $44.99 and might be the best buy you’ll ever make!