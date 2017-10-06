Meiigoo S8 gets a $30 discount on Banggood, comes with gift bag as well

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Being in the news for quite some time, Meiigoo S8 was officially announced about 3 weeks ago. The flagship device features a large 6.1″ display with an 18:9 display aspect ratio, which has become the latest trend in flagship smartphones, as well as a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Also, it boasts a dual-sided 3D glass front panel and a bezel-less, edge-to-edge design that gives it a screen-to-body ratio of 83%. Its presale price was $199.99, but now Banggood is offering the S8 for just $139.99 along with $49 worth of gifts! Check it out here.

The Meiigoo S8 is powered by a MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It is also equipped with a 5MP front camera while the rear one is a dual system, with a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary one. There’s also a 3300mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor under the dual rear camera. The device is currently on preorder and will ship in about 15 days.