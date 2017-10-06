Meizu M5 Note is now $20 off with this coupon from Giztop!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu M6 Note was officially unveiled in August and is the affordable model from the company in the low-mid category. Although it comes at a great price, its specs are more than satisfying. The base version of M6 Note is priced quite aggressively by the company at only $165 and now Giztop is offering a coupon that reduces the price pretty close to that. Using coupon GTM6N20, the price drops to $169 for the 3GB/16GB version. You can find it here.

Meizu M6 Note comes with a 5.5″ FHD display while it is powered by the very power effective Snapdragon 625 along with 3GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB of storage. As far as the Dual cameras go, the M6 Note features a camera setup which is not very ordinary in this price range. The rear camera consists of a 12 MP Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.9 aperture, 1.4um individual pixel size, and 6P lens, teaming up with a Samsung 2L7 secondary sensor. Lastly, there is a 4000mAh battery which should give it a good consumption performance considering the fact that it comes with Android 7.1.