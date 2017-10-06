You want to buy the Vernee M5? Here’s 4 reasons why you should

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vernee M5 is a device addressed mostly to the younger audience and since it now is on its presale period, let’s check out below the 4 most important reasons to go for it if you are in search of a powerful yet affordable device.

Beautiful industrial design

As a fashionable model, the Vernee M5 not only has a smooth user experience but also features all the required trending element that give the device a unique style. The all-metal body with sandblasting craft makes the phone fine and smooth when touched. Al, o the 5.2” display and 6.9mm super slim body makes the Vernee M5 more comfortable when holding in hand.

Faster and smoother user experience among its category

Besides the excellent design, Vernee M5 also has a smooth user experience. These two points are the main requires for young people. It comes with an Octa-core 64bit SoC along with 4GB of RAM so, multitasking is one of its key features. No matter you are surfing the internet, watching movies online, or playing large games, it feels smooth anywhere, anytime.

Deeply optimized OS

The VOS 1.0 system is deeply optimized and is based on Android 7.0. When viewing pictures, using Instagram or Facebook, photos fly by fast. Compared to other models, Vernee M5 is faster when it comes to photo loading. In addition, it supports 4G LTE+ VoLTE, and supports 2G/3G/4G networks while being rock-stable at the same time.

An absolute Value For Money

The Vernee M5 4GB/64GB version costs only $129.99 and you can also get $10 off if you purchase it from some of the shops listed on the Vernee website. So, for just $119.99 you get an affordable, powerful and fashionable device. A definite VFM device. More information can be found here.