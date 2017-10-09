OUKITEL K8000 is coming, world’s first 8000mAh smartphone

Nowadays, our smartphone plays a significant role in our life. Choosing a good smartphone that can be used for a long time is important. Not only price but performance, camera, storage and battery capacity should be considered. To satisfy all these needs, Oukitel is releasing a new big battery device: Oukitel K8000 which is devoted to being the most durable smartphone when it comes to battery life.

As its name suggests, Oukitel K8000 features an 8000mAh battery which can serve you for 5 days on a single charge. Oukitel claims it is the most durable battery smartphone due to several reasons. The 8000mAh high-density battery surely offers a long time use as it is the second largest battery in the world. Secondly, the K8000 will get 5.5″ HD Samsung AMOLED display. As the display is the most power-hungry component on a smartphone, the company chose to go with an AMOLED display which is more power-effective. Lastly, it will come with Android 7 OS which does an excellent job when it comes to power saving.

The K8000 comes with an all-aluminum body, exquisite CNC craft, and new antenna design. It sports 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, offering plenty of room for you to store movie, videos, music, apps and so on. As far as the camera is concerned, it carries a high-resolution dual camera 16MP/2MP setup on the back and a 13MP 80° wide-angle front one.

Oukitel K8000 Key features

MT6750T Octa-core Cortex A53 1.5GHz

4GB RAM/64GB Storage

5.5″ HD AMOLED Display

16MP/2MP dual rear camera, 13MP front camera

8000mAh Li-polymer Battery

9V/2A Fast Charge

What do you think of it? Share your thoughts in the comments below. More information about K8000 can be found on Oukitel’s official website.