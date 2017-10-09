Video: Ulefone MIX vs Xiaomi MIX 2, the All-Screen Battle

The all-screen Ulefone MIX has just been released and so far the phone has drawn much attention. And to shed light on the differences between the Ulefone MIX and the latest MIX 2 from Xiaomi, Ulefone has made a small video. Let’s check it out.

As shown in the video, the borders around the screen on the Ulefone MIX look as narrow as that on the MIX 2, while the bottom chin of the Ulefone MIX is night and day different when placed next to the MIX 2. That’s due to the fact that the fingerprint sensor on Ulefone Mix is placed on the front panel while Xiaomi chose to place it on the back. According to Ulefone, taking users’ usage pattern into consideration, they decided to place the fingerprint sensor on the front.

Moving on to the back, the IML procedure processed looks prettier compared to Xiaomi MIX 2, not to mention the fact the Xiaomi’s back panel draws fingerprints and smudge like a magnet while the Ulefone MIX’s looks much cleaner. Besides, the Ulefone MIX has two color variants, Black and Blue with the blue version having a dazzling lumia effect under light.

Aside from that, we know that Ulefone’s device features an MT6750T octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a dual 13MP/5MP camera combo on the back, a 13MP selfie shooter, a 3300mAh battery, an AW8737S audio chipset, a 6-axis gyroscope, and Android 7 Nougat.

For more details, head over to the company’s official website. Currently, the Ulefone MIX is available for just $139.99 with a $30 gift bag for free. After the presale ends on October 11th, the price will return to the retail level of $169.99.