OUKITEL K5000 Challenges Samsung S8 specs: Win or lose?

Last week, Ouktiel announced that they are releasing a new model, Oukitel K5000. The new device is said to feature a 5.7″ 2.5D curved 18:9 infinity display and 3D curved battery cover. According to its design, it is quite similar to Samsung Galaxy S8. If you think Samsung S8 is too expensive and fragile, you can check out the K5000 as they have many things similar and is even better than the S8 in some aspects.

Display

Oukitel K5000 features 5.7″ HD+ display with 18:9 full-screen while Samsung Galaxy features a 5.8″ Quad HD+ display with 18:9 full-screen.

Design

Both Samsung S8 and K5000 gets a curved design on the display and battery cover, that’s why they look quite similar.

Memory, chipset, battery

Both K5000 and S8 carry 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the K5000 supports 128GB of expandable memory while S8 supports 256GB. K5000 runs on MediaTek MT6750T octa-core chipset, while S8 packs Snapdragon 835. Also, the K5000 has got 5000mAh battery while Samsung S8 just 3000mAh.

Camera

To give better sefie shooting experience, OUKITEL K5000 will adopt Samsung 3P3 21MP(16MP interpolated) sensor for the front-facing camera while it goes with aSony IMX135 16MP(13MP interpolated) sensor for the rear one. On the other hand, Galaxy S8 sports an 8MP selfie shooter while the rear camera hosts a 12MP sensor.

From the above comparison, we can see that both K5000 and Samsung S8 has got same curved 18:9 infinity display, same RAM and storage amount and both feature an octa-core SoC. But Samsung S8 gets better screen resolution, more powerful Snapdragon processor, larger expandable memory, and higher price. However, Oukitel K5000 wins in battery capacity, higher camera resolution, and cheaper price. Which one would you buy if you want basic needs for a smartphone? To know more about the device, visit the product page.