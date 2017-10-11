Meizu MX7 Spotted Online With Bezel-less Display

Meizu has released quite a few smartphones over the past year including the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus as well as the M6 Note and M6. Now it looks like the company is getting ready to release yet another device into the market, specifically the MX7.

The Meizu MX7 was spotted on Chinese online shopping website Taobao with 32GB or 64GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The listing also showed that the new device will be available in four color options namely champagne gold, moonlight silver, matte black, and cherry powder. According to the listing, the Meizu MX7 will be priced between 1,799 and 2,299 Yuan.

Looking at the image in the listing, the Meizu MX7 features a bezel-less display with only a slight bezel above the display for the ear piece, front-facing camera, and light sensor. The image also shows that the new device will come with a dual rear camera system.

As for the rest of its specifications, the MX7 is reported to feature either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or a MediaTek Helio X30 processor as well as an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Now that a listing for the new device has been spotted, it probably won’t be long until Meizu officially launches or releases the new device. Previous leaks have even stated that the new device could be announced today.

