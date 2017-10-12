OUKITEL MIX 2 full specs released: Comes with 6GB RAM and Helio P25 (video)

Full-display smartphones are becoming a standard and many manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi present their version of this kind of design. Following the trend, Oukitel released the Oukitel MIX 2 to keep up with the trends of the industry. The MIX 2 is a high-end flagship model and aims to become a long-term best seller.

As for which paradigm did Oukitel follow, that’s Xiaomi’s with its own Mix 2. And they surely did a great job, as it seems to be an excellent device not only due to its large FHD+ screen but also because of its powerful SoC, large memory, big battery, quick charger, high definition cameras and delicate glossy design. Let’s see the full specs.

Oukitel Mix 2 Full Specs

Processor: Helio P25, ARM Mali-T880 MP3

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display

Size: 5.99″ FHD+, 1080*2160 resolution

Touch: 10 points multi-touch

Color: Brilliant Blue, Jet Black, Glossy silver

Cameras

Primary: 16.0MP/2MP (21MP interpolated), LED Flash

Secondary: 8.0MP (13MP interpolated) LED flash

Video record: 4K video

Memory: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, up to 512GB expandable

Network

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz;

WCDMA: 900/2100MHz;

4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

SIM card type: 1 nano SIM+1 SD card;2 nano SIM

Connectivity

USB Port: Micro USB 5Pin

Ear jack: 3.5mm

WLAN: Support,802.11 a/b/g/n/,Hotspot

Bluetooth: V4.2

Sensors

Fingerprint sensor/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor/gyroscope sensor/ geomagnetic sensor/notification LED

OTG: Yes

OTA: support

FM Radio: support

Dimensions: 157.8*75.1*8.8mm

Battery: 4080mAh, 9V/2A charger

Oukitel Mix 2 will be sold at $299.99 for retail, but the company is offering coupon codes on the official website through its subscription activity. Coupon codes vary from $30 to $50 or higher according to final total subscription. If you are interested, subscribe here.