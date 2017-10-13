Get the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 6GB/64GB $50 off from Giztop!

Xiaomi only recently announced the 2nd generation of its bezel-less device, Xiaomi Mix 2, that brings great improvements to the table. Unlike the previous model, Mix 2 is widely available for order. If you remember, Mix 1 was produced in limited quantities and not many users had the chance to buy it. Also, it is significantly cheaper than its predecessor thanks to its wider production. For that reason, Giztop is offering the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 with a $50 off discount!

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 5.99″ FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The 18:9 aspect ratio display, unsurprisingly is from LG. This type of display has become so popular this year and gives the Mi Mix 2 its narrow form over its predecessor as well as a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90%. It comes with Snapdragon 835 along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (base version). Also, it has a single sensor at the back and it is the 12MP Sony IMX386 with a dual LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. The front camera is a 5MP sensor that supports face recognition and also has autofocus.