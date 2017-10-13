Meiigoo S8 18:9 All-Screen smartphone sold more than 15k units in four days!

The presale for the all-screen Meiigoo S8 was up on October 10th. So far four days have passed, and Meiigoo has reported sales of over 15,000 units across online and retail stores! That’s quite a success for the newly-founded Chinese phone brand.

Featuring the trendy all screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio, the Meiigoo S8 impresses with its extra-high screen area. In combination with a huge 6.1″ FHD+ display, the S8 gives more enjoyable vision. Besides, it also comes with 3D curved glass processed by advanced heat-bending technology which offers refined looks as well as comfortable grip feeling.

But the Meiigoo S8 is not just a design prop, it’s a great performer as well. Powered by MediaTek MT6750T processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of RAM, it ensures smooth and stable performance whether for multiple tasks simultaneously or demanding games. There’s a 5MP camera on the front, while on the back there’s a 13MP/5MP camera combo for creating photos with shallow Bokeh effect. The fingerprint scanner is also placed at the back.

Fueled by a 3300mAh battery, the S8 could last one day even under heavy use. As for OS, it runs the latest Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Check out the official unboxing video below.

To find out all detailed specs about the device, go to the official website here. Currently you can get the Meiigoo S8 for a special price of $165.99 with an additional $49.99 worth of gift bag on Gearbest!