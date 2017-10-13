No.1 F5 Smartwatch with GPS and Real-Time temperature coming next month

A while back, No.1 announced its new smartband, the F4, and now the company is ready to release yet another wearable. This time it is a wearable and it is called No.1 F5. The company has a long record of successful devices and their smartwatches are preferred by many users who want great features at great prices.

This time, the No.1 F5 comes with a feature that many want but it’s usually found in expensive models. We are talking about built-in GPS receiver that is essential to those who are active and do outdoor sports a lot. What’s more, it will come with real-time temperature and height recording. As for its battery performance, the company claims that it has 25 days of standby time. In addition, it is IP67 certified, so it’s fine if you are sweating a lot or you wear it during taking a shower.

No.1 F5 will hit the market in the middle of next month. As you can see in the photos provided, it has a modern and sporty design while it remains durable to hits and bumps. To learn more about the F5 and join the Giveaway and presale discount, you can visit the official product page.