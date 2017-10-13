Ulefone T1 Premium Edition 6GB/128GB official launch! (video)

Seems like phone maker Ulefone are never resting and just after releasing the all-screen Ulefone MIX last week, they bring out the T1 Premium Edition today. According to the company, it will be available for pre-order very soon.

Compared to its predecessor, the T1 Premium Edition packs a whopping 128GB of internal storage, providing plenty of space for you to store apps, files, pictures, videos and music to your liking without inserting a SD card. Also, it comes in a head-turning, red-and-blue color scheme with a 0.45mm golden line between them. The color combination makes the T1 Premium Edition look quite different from common devices, creating a striking visual impact and aesthetic appeal.

On the hardware side, the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition features the same Helio P25 octa-core 2.6GHz processor as the standard version with 6GB of RAM, a 16MP/5MP dual-camera combo on the back, 13MP front snapper with softlight, 5.5″ FHD display, front-facing fingerprint sensor, extensive global network with 25 frequency bands on 5 types, AR/VR compatible gyroscope and Android 7.0 as the OS.

To find more specs about Ulefone T1 Premium Edition, please visit the UIefone official website.

According to Ulefone, the T1 Premium Edition will be priced at around $300. In comparison, the plain Ulefone T1 is much more affordable with a price tag of $199.99 and you can grab one here now.