Chuwi presents the SurBook Mini at the 2017 HK Consumer Electronics Show!
Consumer Electronics Show is taking place in HK, and Chuwi, that is among the Top 3 Tablet PC manufacturers in China, is presenting their product lineup from windows laptops (LapBook Air/LapBook12.3/LapBook 14.1/LapBook 15.6) as well as dual boot tablets (Hi12/ Hi10 series/ Hi8 series) / 2-in-1 tablet ( Hi13) and Android, along with accessories at the show without exception since it’s been a tradition since 2004. The most-anticipated is their latest laptop, LapBook Air, which is also offered on the currently running campaign on AliExpress.
Chuwi SurBook specs
- 14.1″ FHD IPS full lamination screen
- Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor
- 8GB RAM+128GB eMMC 5.1 storage plus M.2 expansion
- 9th Intel HD graphics I 2.2 Ghz frequency I 14nm technology
- 33.7Wh long lasting battery life
- Backlit keyboard, dim light logo
- Windows 10 operating system / Ubuntu OS
If you are familiar with the company’s first-ever Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign SurBook, which has raised more than 1 million dollars, the good news is that a mini edition of SurBook is coming and is presented at the show!
Chuwi SurBook Mini specs
- 10.8 inch 1920*1280 IPS screen
- Intel Apollo Lake N3450 CPU
- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM
- 2* USB 3.0 port
- Windows 10 OS / Ubuntu OS ( laptop mode )
- Dual-band WiFi 2.4G/5G supports 802.11 ac
In addition, apart from laptops Chuwi still makes tablets (and good ones too) and a new model, Chuwi Hi9 is also at the show. It features an 8.4″ 2560*1600 16:9 IPS display along with Mediatek 8173 64bit quad-core SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and Android 7.
Lastly, there are some accessories too, like a multi-port desktop charger -the Hi-Dock- that sports a unique design with brackets to hold tablets and mobile phones while charging. It uses ABS+PC materials which was proven to be 94V2 Levels anti-flaming. It’s palm size, and it offers 3* USB ports and 1* Quick charge 3.0 port.