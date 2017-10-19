Chuwi presents the SurBook Mini at the 2017 HK Consumer Electronics Show!

Consumer Electronics Show is taking place in HK, and Chuwi, that is among the Top 3 Tablet PC manufacturers in China, is presenting their product lineup from windows laptops (LapBook Air/LapBook12.3/LapBook 14.1/LapBook 15.6) as well as dual boot tablets (Hi12/ Hi10 series/ Hi8 series) / 2-in-1 tablet ( Hi13) and Android, along with accessories at the show without exception since it’s been a tradition since 2004. The most-anticipated is their latest laptop, LapBook Air, which is also offered on the currently running campaign on AliExpress.

Chuwi SurBook specs

14.1″ FHD IPS full lamination screen

Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor

8GB RAM+128GB eMMC 5.1 storage plus M.2 expansion

9th Intel HD graphics I 2.2 Ghz frequency I 14nm technology

33.7Wh long lasting battery life

Backlit keyboard, dim light logo

Windows 10 operating system / Ubuntu OS

If you are familiar with the company’s first-ever Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign SurBook, which has raised more than 1 million dollars, the good news is that a mini edition of SurBook is coming and is presented at the show!

Chuwi SurBook Mini specs

10.8 inch 1920*1280 IPS screen

Intel Apollo Lake N3450 CPU

4GB RAM+64GB ROM

2* USB 3.0 port

Windows 10 OS / Ubuntu OS ( laptop mode )

Dual-band WiFi 2.4G/5G supports 802.11 ac

In addition, apart from laptops Chuwi still makes tablets (and good ones too) and a new model, Chuwi Hi9 is also at the show. It features an 8.4″ 2560*1600 16:9 IPS display along with Mediatek 8173 64bit quad-core SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and Android 7.

Lastly, there are some accessories too, like a multi-port desktop charger -the Hi-Dock- that sports a unique design with brackets to hold tablets and mobile phones while charging. It uses ABS+PC materials which was proven to be 94V2 Levels anti-flaming. It’s palm size, and it offers 3* USB ports and 1* Quick charge 3.0 port.