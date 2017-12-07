EL announces MIX2 rugged smartphone and offers a Christmas giveaway for S60 (video)

EL is making an impressive entrance in the rugged smartphone market and today they are announcing two new devices that will satisfy every user’s taste as that are different but equally rugged at the same time. We are talking about EL MIX2 and EL S60.

EL MIX2

EL MIX2 is the thinnest 18:9 FHD+ rugged phone in the world for so far as the EL development team spent over a year figuring out how to deal with the challenge of a bezel-less but rugged device. As we know, all of the 18:9 full-screen devices are really fragile and easy brake, but this isn’t the case with EL MIX2 as it can be beautiful and tough at the same time.

EL MIX2 main specs

1. IP68 certification

2. 18:9 FHD+ disolay

3. Heilo P25 SoC clocked at 2.5GHz

4. 6GB RAM/64GB storage

5. NFC

6. Dual camera 16MP/8MP sensor combo

Together with MIX2, the company is also offering a Christmas giveaway for its other rugged device, EL S60. The S60 is a more standard rugged phone with the old 16:9 display aspect ratio and MT6753 SoC. Also, it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Of course, it too is IP68 certified as well as MIL-STD-810G certified and sports an FM Radio receiver. It is on offer on Aliexpress for $171.69 and EL is holding a giveaway event.

EL S60 giveaway rules

1. Subscribe to EL official Youtube channel

2. Watch the EL Merry Christmas video and like it. Leave a comment for which product you like under the video

3. This giveaway activity will become effective once the comments reach 500