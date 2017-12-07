blackview promotion

EL announces MIX2 rugged smartphone and offers a Christmas giveaway for S60 (video)

News

by Dimitris Economou ago 30

Share29
+1
Share2
Shares 31

EL is making an impressive entrance in the rugged smartphone market and today they are announcing two new devices that will satisfy every user’s taste as that are different but equally rugged at the same time. We are talking about EL MIX2 and EL S60.

 

EL MIX2

EL MIX2 is the thinnest 18:9 FHD+ rugged phone in the world for so far as the EL development team spent over a year figuring out how to deal with the challenge of a bezel-less but rugged device. As we know, all of the 18:9 full-screen devices are really fragile and  easy brake, but this isn’t the case with EL MIX2 as it can be beautiful and tough at the same time.

EL MIX2

EL MIX2 main specs

1. IP68 certification
2. 18:9 FHD+ disolay
3. Heilo P25 SoC clocked at 2.5GHz
4. 6GB RAM/64GB storage
5. NFC
6. Dual camera 16MP/8MP sensor combo

 

Together with MIX2, the company is also offering a Christmas giveaway for its other rugged device, EL S60. The S60 is a more standard rugged phone with the old 16:9 display aspect ratio and MT6753 SoC. Also, it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Of course, it too is IP68 certified as well as MIL-STD-810G certified and sports an FM Radio receiver. It is on offer on Aliexpress for $171.69 and EL is holding a giveaway event.

 

EL S60 giveaway rules

1. Subscribe to EL official Youtube channel

2. Watch the EL Merry Christmas video and like it. Leave a comment for which product you like under the video

3. This giveaway activity will become effective once the comments reach 500

EL S60

Buy Chuwi CoreBook

Related posts

  • Eriz Martinez Diaz

    EL S60 is great.

  • Jaime

    done

  • costas

    el w9

  • Stan Litvin

    el W9 +

  • Banica Adrian

    EL S60

  • k wahl

    el W9+

  • Brian Kautz

    The EL S60

  • rayreadb

    EL S60.

  • vaporware

    EL W9

  • Chris MacEwen

    I like the EL S60 !

  • hawaiijack

    EL S60

  • GANDORF57

    The EL S60

  • Nancy Parent

    EL MIX2 – I watched the video, didn’t see a place to leave a comment under the video…

  • Edwin Aldrin

    EL S60

  • Tom TheOther

    EL MIX2

  • Michelle Esquega

    El Mix2

  • Pásztor László

    I like EL S60!﻿ Done

  • Craig W

    I would like the ELS60

  • steve weber

    The EL S60

  • Rebecca Foughty

    I like the EL S60.

  • Lebada Mirel

    ELS60

  • dheath3

    EL S60

  • B.M

    I like EL S60!﻿ Done

  • Maria Katie

    EL S60

  • Getutza Marius

    I like EL S60!

  • David Gibb

    I like EL S60!

  • Alfonso Rodríguez

    I Love the EL S60!

  • Baruch Ben Michael

    My favorite is EL S50

  • María Fernanda Quintero Montañ

    EL S60

  • avinadav shnkar

    EL MIX2

31 Shares
Share29
Tweet
+1
Share2