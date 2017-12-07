Grab Mate 10, Mi Note 3, and Redmi 4A deals on Lightinthebox!

Lightinthebox is very active lately offering great deals on smartphones and other products. Today, they have 3 excellent smartphones on sale: Huawei Mate 10, Xiaomi Mi Note 3, and Xiaomi Redmi 4A! There is no need for a coupon, as the discount is already pre-applied.

Huawei Mate 10 4GB/64GB, $550.97

Huawei Mate 10 is the company’s latest flagship and is powered by their own Kirin 970 processor and a 4.000mAh battery which also supports SuperCharge fast charging. As in previous generations, Huawei has partnered with Leica for the cameras. The smartphone come with 12MP RGB + 20MP monochrome sensors at the back. It has 4-in-1 hybrid focus, hybrid zoom, and OIS. There is also an 8MP F/2.2 front-facing camera sensor. Lastly, it runs on Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. You can get it here.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 6GB/64GB, $290.15

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 comes with the upper mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB/64GB. There’s a 5.5″ 1080p display on board. The 12MP camera module is the same as the Mi 6, but the algorithms have been improved to provide better bokeh tracking. Mi 6’s portrait focus wasn’t very accurate, so it would be interesting to see how the new algorithms improve the tracking. On the front, the phone features a large 16 million 2μm sensor for noise-free selfies. You can check out a few bokeh samples down below. There’s a large 3500mAh battery as well. You can get it here.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A 2GB/16GB, $75.98

The Redmi 4A is powered by the Snapdragon 425 chipset which is a quad-core chip clocked at 1.2GHz. There is a 5″ 720p display on board. For memory, there is 2GB RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage. At the back, the phone features a 13MP sensor with PDAF, and up front, there is a 5MP shooter. Other features include a 3120mAh battery, MIUI 8 and dual SIM dual standby. Get it here.