Maze Alpha X gets its first unboxing, all Maze devices get a Christmas discount (video)

The Maze Alpha X is the latest addition to the short -yet impressive- product lineup of the just 1-year old Chinese manufacturer. Featuring a full-screen design and the modern 18:9 aspect ratio, Alpha X has received a warm welcome by users around the world. Today, the company uploaded a first unboxing video of the device and it looks stunning.

The Maze Alpha X is the second full-display device for the Chinese manufacturer and is coming with improvements in key sectors. Also, it adopts the trending 18:9 aspect ratio for the 6″ FHD+ display.

Maze Alpha X specs

Near Full Display: 6″ FHD+ 1080*2160 403PPI LG Display ( Gorilla Glass 5 , 18:9 aspect ratio, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved)

1080*2160 403PPI LG Display ( , 18:9 aspect ratio, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved) Storage: 6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB storage

RAM + 64GB/128GB storage Rear Camera: Sony IMX218 13MP (64GB) / Omnivision OV16880 16MP (128GB)

Front Camera: Sony IMX219 8MP

Battery: 3900mAh

USB: Type-C with quick charge

Fingerprint ID: Front mounted

Others: Gorilla Glass 4 on Back, Anti-Fingerprint Coating

Color: Black/ Blue/ Silver

Price: 64GB around $200

Also, for the upcoming Christmas celebration, Maze in cooperation with Gearbest is offering great discounts for all its smartphones. The prices are an all-time low record. To see the available discounts, visit the Maze page on Gearbest.