New all-screen Vernee device spotted, could be Vernee X

After Vernee released its first all-screen device recently, rumors on media say that the company is going to release another one soon. Only this time it will come with upgraded hardware and its name will probably be Vernee X.

According to other information, the device will sport the same 6″ 18:9 display as the MIX 2 and judging from the leaked photo, it has a fashionable and beautiful design and a dual camera setup on the front.

In addition, it is said to carry the Helio P23 octa-core SoC that combines great performance with low power consumption. So far, no other device uses that SoC so there is not enough data to check how exactly powerful and low power it is.

However, from Mediatek’s official announcement, we know that it supports the latest LPDDR4X RAM as well as 2K displays. It’s built on the 16nm FinFET and sports 8 Cortex-A53 cores at a maximum frequency of 2.5GHz. Also, it comes with Mali-G71-MP2 GPU that compared with the previous generation it features 10% more power and 15% less power consumption.

What’s noteworthy, is that Helio P23 is optimized for dual camera modules as it supports 13MP+13MP dual cameras and depth of field blur function. So we can safely assume that Vernee X could come with dual camera setups both in front and back. Lastly it supports LTE Cat.7 networks and dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE. When calling and surfing the internet, speed is fast and voice is clearer.

We’ll keep an eye for any new information and let you know about any surprises the Vernee X may bring. For more information, you can visit the Vernee official website.