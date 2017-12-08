Top 7 reasons you should choose the Leagoo T5c! (videos)

LEAGOO T5c is the world’s first smartphone equipped with Spreadtrum SC9853I SoC. SC9853I adopts the Intel 14nm X86 Airmont microarchitecture, which can greatly enhance SoC performance at an even lower power consumption, bringing the best balance between great performance and power efficiency. So, there is a new and powerful SoC but the T5c is more than that. Read on to find out the Top 7 reasons you should choose the T5c if you are looking for an affordable yet very capable device.

1. Intel X86 Airmont 14nm Foundry Platform

Powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-core 64-bit Intel Airmont architecture based processor – SC9853, T5c is able to offer a high-performance mobile computing ability coupled with ultra-low power. Built on Intel’s 14nm FinFET foundry platform, T5c’s processor can handle your daily tasks with ease and enjoy a smooth performance, increasing operation speed by more than 25% compared to previous generation while reducing power consumption by 30%, helping you run apps and play games at your will.

SC9853 is 25%, 36% and 39% stronger than MTK6750 on single-core, multi-core and overall CPU performance.

2. SPREADTRUM® latest exclusive Depth Map technology

T5c’s dual camera features SPREADTRUM® latest exclusive DEPTH MAP technology, which emphasizes on enhancing dual-camera processing capability. With the Depth Map, the dual camera can get the clear image of foreground and background. The system can recognize the foreground and background and select which needs focus, thus bringing more accurate and natural Bokeh effect. With groundbreaking image algorithm, both camera sensors have high sensitivity and high SNR, which enables T5c’s dual camera to take more stunning photos, rich in color and details.

3. Download Speed Comparison

In three different occasions, Spreadtrum SC9853I’s performance is higher than MTK Helio P23, only slightly lower than Huawei Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835!

4. Voice calling comparison

Spreadtrum SC9853I is only second to Huawei Kirin 970, ranking the second place in the comparison.

5. 5.5″ Sharp FHD IPS Display

Experience a true to life world with T5c. The phone sports a 5.5″ FHD IPS screen with IPS display technology that not only provides a wider viewing angle up to 178 degrees but also delivers clear and bright visual experience with brilliant color saturation and contrast. The T5c display’s smooth color dynamics are rendered through a 2.5D curved glass.

6. Spreadtrum SC9853I 1.8Ghz 14nm 8-core CPU, Samsung 3GB RAM, and Sandisk 32GB storage

LEAGOO T5c impresses with its great performance. Along with Mali-T820 GPU and 3GB of RAM, T5c performs very well in dealing with complicated graphics and big games. The 32GB expandable internal storage allows for more apps, music, and video.

7. Smart Key ISP fingerprint enclave

The fingerprint sensor used on LEAGOO T5c has an outstanding reliability while being the fastest in its class, for an unmatched user experience. Thanks to Smart Touch technology, it has independent ISP for storing and processing fingerprints. Crafted from premium ceramic, the fingerprint sensor actively learns and progressively improves, so your scans get even more precise over time.

Smart Touch Technology

360°Readability

0.1 sec Unlock

4 in 1 Non-press fingerprint ID

LEAGOO T5c full specs

Display: 5.5″ Sharp FHD IPS

CPU: Spreadtrum SC9853 1.8Ghz , Intel X86 core, 64bit

RAM: Samsung 3GB

Storage: Sandisk 32GB

Rear Camera: Samsung 13MP + OV 2.MP dual-camera

Front Camera: OV 5MP

Battery: LG 3050mAH with 5V2A quick charge

Fingerprint: 360°rear front-mounted fingerprint ID

Retail Price: $129.99

The LEAGOO T5c global pre-sale campaign is ongoing and you can save $30 to snap it on Gearbest. Visit the campaign page to get yours.