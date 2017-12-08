TOUMEI C800s Mini Android Projector discount with free shipping and gift box, just $218.99!

C800S is a mini projector and is produced by TOUMEI, a Chinese company established in 2013 and you may not have heard of it until now. If you are interested in projectors or as a hobby, you should take a look at TOUMEI as its projectors as hot selling and very popular among projector enthusiasts since the C800 was released. The C800S, the latest model of the company, was released in 2017 and is now on a flash sale on the official website for just $218.99 after using coupon code 17M2450CPN. Also, it comes with free shipping and a big gift box (HDMI cable, HDMI Wireless adapter, USB-DC power cable).

TOUMEI C800S main features

Cool Appearance : TOUMEI mini smart Projector with its frame constructed of aircraft-grade aluminum and other high-quality components, it’s also an attractive-looking machine.The projector size is as big as iPhone 7 Plus to easily be carried in bags, purses, and even pockets. It weighs around 0.58lb.

: TOUMEI mini smart Projector with its frame constructed of aircraft-grade aluminum and other high-quality components, it’s also an attractive-looking machine.The projector size is as big as iPhone 7 Plus to easily be carried in bags, purses, and even pockets. It weighs around 0.58lb. Perfect For Entertainment/Business : The projector comes with Android OS and has an Apk Store gives you access to thousands of games, music or TV programs. You can download and install apks as you like, such as Youtube, Hulu, Netflix, Office, Foxnow, Twitch and so on. Also, there’s support for Auto Keystone.

: The projector comes with Android OS and has an Apk Store gives you access to thousands of games, music or TV programs. You can download and install apks as you like, such as Youtube, Hulu, Netflix, Office, Foxnow, Twitch and so on. Also, there’s support for Auto Keystone. Top Components : DLP technology is available and brings full color and high resolution for a great visual experience. C800S has a 4200mAh built-in battery that on a full charge lasts for more than 2 hours without external power. It adopts pure copper heatsink which is designed to optimize heat dissipation for excellent cooling performance and long-term reliable operation.

: DLP technology is available and brings full color and high resolution for a great visual experience. C800S has a 4200mAh built-in battery that on a full charge lasts for more than 2 hours without external power. It adopts pure copper heatsink which is designed to optimize heat dissipation for excellent cooling performance and long-term reliable operation. Strong Compatibility : 4G/5G WiFi is available for a reliable wireless connection. In addition, there is support for HDMI input, game host, TV box, and external Bluetooth speakers. As it can be operated by mouse and keyboard, you can use it to connect your laptop via HDMI as well as project your Apple device’s screen via HappyCast (compatible with AirPlay).

: 4G/5G WiFi is available for a reliable wireless connection. In addition, there is support for HDMI input, game host, TV box, and external Bluetooth speakers. As it can be operated by mouse and keyboard, you can use it to connect your laptop via HDMI as well as project your Apple device’s screen via HappyCast (compatible with AirPlay). Guarantee and Service: More than 30,000 hours Long-lasting lamp life insures more than 10 years of regular use without the need to replace the bulb. Every Projector from TOUMEI enjoys Full 12 months warranty while their professional after-sales team will respond to any problem within 24 hours.

To get the deal and see all the details about TOUMEI C800S, visit the product page here.