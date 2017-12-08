UHANS i8 Face Recognition hands-on experience video released! (video)

UHANS keeps bringing interesting yet budget-friendly smartphones to the market, and the UHANS i8 that features a popular design and configuration is a perfect example. It is actually the full-screen smartphone with the highest cost/performance ratio among the competitors.

Except for its attractive specs, such as the 18:9 aspect ratio and full-screen design, the i8 also sports Face ID function. The procedure is carried out with the help of the front camera and proximity sensor and it relies on the analysis of the part that’s over the eyes. You can actually add up to five faces to the system: Once you’ve added the face successfully, it takes less than 0.1s to unlock the device. Blazing fast unlocking while at the same time there is the traditional fingerprint sensor on the back for those who prefer it.

In the following video, you can see the performance of Face Recognition on UHANS i8.

UHANS i8 full specs

5.7″ 18:9 HD+ (1440 x 720 pixel) display

MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC

4GB RAM/64GB storage (128GB extendable)

Android 7.0 Nougat

Face Recognition

16MP/3MP dual rear camera, 8MP front camera

3500mAh battery

USB Type-C port

Fingerprint sensor

You can now get one UHANS i8 for just $139.99. For more updated information, just visit the company’s official website.