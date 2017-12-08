Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are available on Oppomart, start at $139

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Yesterday Xiaomi unveiled its new Redmi members, the Redmi 5 and 5 Plus that get upgraded with a new, modern design, featuring the trending 18:9 aspect ratio. Being in the entry-level series of Xiaomi, both devices have affordable prices, definitely lower than their specs. Unlike other companies that announce a model and make it available weeks or even months later, the Redmis will hit the market on December 12th, just a few days after their announcement. And online retailers are starting to accept preorder, like Oppomart that has already updated their website, accepting preorders for both models that will start shipping in about a week! Pricing is very close to the official, starting from $139.



Redmi 5 Specifications

The Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7″ HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It sports the entry-level Snapdragon 450 SoC together with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of storage. In the camera department, it comes with a 12MP with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, dark light enhancement, facial recognition, HDR, panorama, and Burst mode. The front shooter comes with a 5MP sensor with Smart Beauty. Lastly, there’s a 3000mAh battery.

Redmi 5 Plus Specifications

The big brother of the Redmi duo comes with a larger 5.99″ FHD+ display and has an upgraded Snapdragon 625 SoC as well as 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage combinations. The battery is also bigger and reaches the 4000mAh that can last up to 2 days of use on a single charge. The rest of the specs remain the same as in the Redmi 5 model.