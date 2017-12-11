Buy Meiigoo Note8 from Gearbest and get the chance to get it for free!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meiigoo is a new-comer to the smartphone industry but as expertise and the know-how is widely available across China, new-comers have the chance to release awesome devices right from the beginning. And Meiigoo seems to be doing a great job as after the excellent S8, the Note8 is coming to raise the bar even more. Not only that but the company is cooperating with Gearbest to offer it for just $159.99 during presale and the chance to get it for free! So, from December 11th to December 18th, the 1st and 100th buyer every day from 10.00 UTC, will get their device totally free while the rest can take advantage of the $30 off presale price.

The Meiigoo Note8 features the modern 18:9 full-screen design and 5.99″ FullHD+ display. In addition, it sports the MT6750T octa-core SoC together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A dual camera on the back takes care of your Bokeh effect photos and the 5MP front camera takes care of your selfies. It has dual-SIM support, a rear fingerprint scanner, and Android 7 Nougat OS. To grab yours, just visit the promotion page found below.