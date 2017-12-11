Elephone Rexso Explorer K 4K Action Camera on Gearbest: Get it for as low as $69.99!

Elephone is very active in the last quarter of 2017, with many devices being ready to be released or are already released. The subsidiary brand of Elephone, recently released the Rexso Explorer K, a real 4K action camera that is on presale on Gearbest from December 11th until December 18th. During the presale period, you can get the Explorer K for as low as $69.99 in the flash sale that takes place everyday at 09:00 UTC. During the flash sale, 5 units will be offered daily for $69.99 with coupon GBELEKSF during checkout.

Elephone Explorer K sports the Huawei’s Hisilicon H3559 chipset to ensure the best performance. And because image stabilization in sports cameras is always a difficult task, the company keeps working on it, optimizing it as much as possible. To ensure maximum performance, Rexso equipped Explorer K with a professional six-axis gyroscope. Combined with the real [email protected] video, the image is more stable than Go Pro in fast scenes. In addition, the high-definition lens with 8-layer glass provides with the most vivid and clear image effect. To get Rexso Explorer K, visit the promotion page below.