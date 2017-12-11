Let’s see how the Face Recognition works on Meiigoo Note8 (video)

Inspired by Face ID on iPhone X, numerous phone brands have been working on phones with Facial Recognition support. So does the Chinese phone maker Meiigoo that is one of the first among others to release such a device. A couple of days ago, the company uploaded a video on their YouTube channel to demonstrate the function on Meiigoo Note8. Let’s take a look.

As shown in the video, to start using the Face ID, you need to enroll your face first. The process is quite easy and simple. According to Meiigoo, the front-facing camera on the Note8 features 3D facial recognition which can capture nearly 150 facial characteristics for accurate and fast recognition. After finishing the activation, you can light up the display and unlock the phone with just a look. That’s pretty fast, secure and convenient as no one could have access to your phone but you.

Other than that, the Note8 also has some quite promising features like the modern 18:9 full-screen design and 5.99″ FullHD+ display. In addition, it sports the MT6750T octa-core SoC together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A dual camera on the back takes care of your Bokeh effect photos and the 5MP front camera takes care of your selfies. It has dual-SIM support, a rear fingerprint scanner, and Android 7 Nougat OS. You can learn more about the phone on their official website. Also, you can get it for just $159.99 on the presale held on Gearbest.