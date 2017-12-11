OUKITEL is releasing another full-screen smartphone with huge 11000mAh battery

In less than 1 month, we will enter the year of 2018. Since its foundation, Oukitel has been releasing monster-battery smartphones with 10000mAh battery at every end of the year or beginning of a new one and this year is no exception. The company is releasing a new smartphone, Oukitel K10 with 11000mAh battery.

The new K10 will feature a 6″ FHD+ display and 18:9 aspect ratio. The new aspect ratio allows for a larger usable area and easy to hold in one hand design. Unlike a simple 2.5D curved screen and normal highlight polishing, K10 features a prismatic cutting craft and blanket type polishing. The usual 2.5D craft normally takes 2 days, but prismatic cutting craft takes 4 days to make it perfect. OUKITEL chose magnesium alloy for the frame and real Australian calf leather for the back. Combining complicated crafting and tech, K10 comes out to be an elegant and premium device.

As far as specs are concerned, the Oukitel K10 is powered by an 11000mAh Li-polymer battery from BAK. With high-density battery and intelligent power consumption management system it can offer more than one week of use on a single charge. Of course, charging such a big battery is a real challenge, so there is a 5V/5A quick charger and an exclusive charging FPC inside the device that reduce charging time by a lot. The exact charging time is not yet confirmed but it can be expected that you can fully charge it in 2.5 hours.

Different from previous 10000mAh battery smartphones, K10 has flagship specs. It gets 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Oukitel plans to bring the K10 to market in early 2018. To learn more about it, visit the official website.