UHANS partners with Banggood to offer the lowest price for UHANS MX!

UHANS MX became a big success not only for its appealing design but for its affordable price tag as well. Despite these facts, UHANS team never stops moving ahead so recently, they made a cooperation with the international e-commerce platform Banggood so that together they can offer UHANS MX at the lowest price possible.

UHANS MX integrates the trendy bezel-less design with its optimized construction. As the iPhone X, it has adopted the double-sided glass exterior. What’s more, the 5.2″display size is the gold proportion for most people because it fits perfectly in hand and single hand operation is easier than ever. In addition, UHANS MX comes with a solid configuration. Besides the 5.2″ HD display with great contrast ratio and 10-point multitouch, it sports the MT6580 quad-core SoC together with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB extra via microSD). Also, it comes with Android 7 preinstalled being powerful enough to provide balanced and smooth operation on everyday tasks.

In the camera department, Samsung sensors are present on both the 8MP rear camera as well as the 5MP front shooter, a rare configuration considering the budget-friendly price. Lastly, there is a very sensitive fingerprint sensor and a 3000mAh battery for almost 2 days of use on a single charge.

UHANS MX main specs