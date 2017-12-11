UMIDIGI S2 Pro Global Presale begins on Banggood, $40 off

After the successful domestic presale campaign of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro that took place two weeks ago, it is time for the Global Presale debut. And this time it’s Banggood that will be holding the event that begins on December 12th and will last for a week, until December 19th. During the presale, the device will be available with a $40 off discount so you can get the 6GB/128GB beast for just $299.99. The promotion page is already up and you can see the full details of the device.

The S2 Pro is a full-metal device with a 6″ 18:9 FHD+ Sharp display which means that the phone feels like a 5.5″ device instead of a giant phablet when holding it in hand. The high-resolution provides for crisp picture quality, even for VR use. The handset is powered by MediaTek’s octa-core Helio P25, clocked at 2.6GHz. RAM and storage are plenty too, as it comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a dual camera setup on the back and under the hood there is a 5100mAh battery. Also, it is water-resistant and has support for Face ID unlock.