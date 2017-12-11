Watch the introduction video of the real 4K MGCOOL Explorer 3! (video)

MGCOOL recently unveiled its new action camera, Explorer 3, with advanced specs compared to previous models and today the official introduction video is released and examines the core features of the camera in less than 50 seconds. Initially, the video reveals the various elements included with the MGCOOL Explorer 3 such as ports located on the side along with a clear view of the display. The video also shows the camera enclosed inside the protective waterproof case.

Of course, the killer feature of the MGCOOL Explorer 3 is the addition of native 4K support with the capability to shoot 4K video @30fps. The video demonstrates the functioning of the 2″ touch display and it looks like the display is responsive. This can save a lot of time when compared to button navigation. Moreover, the integrated Wi-Fi helps you transfer images and videos from the camera to your smartphone.

Powered by iCatch V50 processor, Explorer 3 is equipped with H.264+ advanced video encoding coupled with Panasonic 34112 image sensor. Also, the camera ships with a 7-glass sharp lens with 170-degree ultra-wide field of view. What’s more, it provides support for slow motion, time-lapse video, EIS, and Gyroscope as well as the ability to capture images up to 20MP. The 30m water-resistant functionality is a great bonus for those who would like to venture deep into the sea. It is the first action camera to ship with 4K image stabilization.

The Explorer 3 camera is currently available for pre-order on Gearbest at just $105.67 until December 31st. If you compare the price with competing cameras such as GoPro, you will find the Explorer 3 is a bargain!