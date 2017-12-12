Breaking: Leagoo S9 could feature iPhone X-like display!

In previous news just last week, we had a report saying that the next flagship from Leagoo, the S9 would be the first device worldwide to feature a curved 18:9 display. Well, take that with a pinch of salt, as today’s leak suggests that it will come with a design resembling the iPhone X!

In two photos that appeared online today, we can see a device a bezel-less design and a notch at the top of the display, just like iPhone X. Even the back of the device is the same with the vertical camera module, besides the fingerprint sensor of course.

The design philosophy in smartphones had been almost the same since the first iPhone appeared with most variants having just thinner bezels and different materials (except for the Samsung curved AMOLEDs). Even the Xiaomi Mix was not unprecedented, as the design is the same as the Sharp Aquos that was released earlier. So, with the new iPhone in the game, most manufacturers move towards the same design and we are pretty sure that this is good for the industry.

No other information is available for the time being, but we’ll keep you posted if we hear anything new.