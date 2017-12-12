Cubot’s best camera phone Note Plus get 15% on Gearbest, just $99.99

Being a company long known for its excellent low-end and mid-range devices, Cubot’s prices range from about $80 to usually less than $150 so many users prefer Cubot phones all around the world. In August, the company released another VFM device, Cubot Note Plus, putting extra weight on its photography skills with 16MP sensors both in front and back.

Of course, a big sensor isn’t enough when talking about digital photo shooting, so the company did a great job on the software side too, with powerful imaging algorithms being added. In addition, they decided to make the Note Plus a little easier to handle with one hand, as it comes with a 5.2″ display. Neither big nor small. And it is a decent display, as it comes with a FHD resolution and IPS panel for greater contrast, sunlight legibility, color reproduction, and viewing angles.

Well, the time has come for a good discount and for the upcoming Christmas celebration, the company is offering a 15% off discount on the Cubot Note Plus at Gearbest. This means that you can buy it for just $99.99. To jump directly to the offer page, just visit the link below.