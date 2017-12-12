Gearbest 12.12 Promotion offers top products on discount!

This year is one of the best in terms of sales revenue for big online retailers from China and for that reason, bigger and bigger deals are offered throughout the year. In the waiting of the Christmas period, Gearbest is holding its 12.12 promotional event with many products receiving the biggest discount to date. As always, the event is divided into different categories.

So, there’s the “2017 Best Sellers” category where you can find the top-selling products in different categories like smartphones, tablets, TV Boxes, Smart Home accessories, etc. Among them, there’s the top-selling phablet of Xiaomi for 2016-2017, the Redmi Note 4 4GB/64GB for just $169.99.

Moving on to the rest of the categories, there are smartphones, tablets and PCs, electronics, 3D printing products, home and garden, Toys and Hobby, LED lights, and outdoor equipment. The prices are awesome but as always, units are limited or else they wouldn’t be offers. The event will be ongoing until December 14th. Check out the full product list in the link below.