Get the GBTIGER 50k mAh external battery to boost your laptop’s battery life (coupon)

Powerbanks are pretty useful in smartphones as their small size doesn’t allow for a very large battery without ruining the design. In laptop’s on the other hand, the significant reduction of power consumption and better power management from Windows has lead to up to 12-15 hours of use on a single charge. But even that isn’t enough for some powerusers. So, GBTIGER has the solution for them too with its 50.000mAh powerbank with multiple ports for charging your laptop, camera, smartphones, and tablets. The GBTIGER is on offer at Amazon. Using coupon 4V2TEO99 you can get it 20% off! Below are some of its key features.

GBTIGER 50.000mAh powerbank main features

REAL ULTRA HIGH CAPACITY 50000mAh/185Wh: Compatible with most popular laptops and notebooks (not suitable for laptops with DC current vver 5A). Ten kinds of connectors for most of the popular laptops. Once fully charged, it can charge an iPhone 6 Plus about 11 times, iPhone 6 about 17 times, and Galaxy S6 almost 11 times.

All IN ONE FAST CHARGE POWER BANK: It has 6 output ports. One 20V/3A for laptops, one 12V/2.5A for digital cameras, two 5V/2.1A and two 5V/1A for most of smartphones, iPad, Tablet and more USB-charged devices. You can charge several devices simultaneously to save time. It can be recharged in just 6-8 hours.

Automatic Power ON/OFF Sleep Mode: If there is no connection it will power off in 30s. The multi-protect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.