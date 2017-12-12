Maze Alpha X get its first hands-on video and OTA update!

Maze keeps surprising us with its well-made devices and well-planned strategy. Unlike other manufacturers that release countless models during the year, Maze has a carefully planned strategy and goes one step at a time providing excellent build quality as well as after sales support when it comes to software updates. This is true not only for newer devices but previous models too.

Today, the company uploaded a video on its official YouTube channel with the first hands-on of the Maze Alpha X. The successor of the Alpha comes with upgraded specs and a modern design with its 18:9 display aspect ratio. As you can see in the video, the build quality and finish look fantastic and the user swipes through apps smoothly. Also, the 6″ rich display is a sight for sore eyes, especially with the bezel-less design that is chosen.

What’s more, the first OTA update for Alpha X is on its way and it should arrive by the end of the week! An update is coming for the Maze Alpha as well, so get ready to install it. The Maze Alpha X is currently on a flash sale on Gearbest for $209.99. To learn more about the X, just visit the official product page.