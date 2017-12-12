Oukitel C8 4G is now available in all colors on TomTop flash sale for just $74.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Oukitel recently released an upgraded version of the budget device C8, the Oukitel C8 4G with -as its name suggests- LTE support and upgraded specs. The official price is already low for what the phone offers and it gets even more tempting now that TomTop is holding a flash sale where you can get the Oukitel C8 4G for just $74.99! A real bargain if you compare it to the previous model that sells for around that price too.

The C8 4G sports a 5.5″ HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio to provide a better grip with one hand. Also, it features the latest popular glossy design on the back, with 5 colors available. Unlike the C8 that featured the dated MT6580A SoC, the C8 4G runs on MT6737 quad-core SoC along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD up to 64GB more). Of course, Oukitel C8 4G comes with Android 7 OS. To get it for just $74.99 in any color you desire, just visit the flash deal below.