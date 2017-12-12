Oukitel K6 goes official with Giveaway activity

On the celebration of 12.12 day in China, Oukitel is officially announcing its latest flagship Oukitel K6 that sports the Helio P23 SoC together with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device is powered by a big 6300mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1. The company strongly believes that its new flagship can be a good gift for Christmas, so together with the announcement, an activity is coming where you can win a 50% off coupon or a K6 for free.

In previous leaks, we had learned some of the device’s specs and today a surprise hit us as the K6 will also support Face ID unlock together with fingerprint sensor unlock. The device is already up on the official website and below are the full specs.

Processor: MT6763 octa-core Cortex A53 2.0GHz , ARM Mali-G71 2700MHz GPU

OS: Android 7.1

Display: 6.0″ FHD+INCELL display, 5 points multi-touch

Color: Blue, Black

Cameras: Front 16.0MP/2MP (21MP interpolated), true-tone LED flash, rear 8.0MP+2MP, 13MP interpolated, LED flash

Video recording: 1080p video

Memory: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, expandable up to 128GB extra

Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; WCDMA: 900/2100MHz; 4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

SIM card type: 2 nano SIM or 1 nano SIM+1 SD card;

Connectivity: USB Type-C, Type-C to 3.5mm jack included

WLAN: Support,802.11 a/b/g/n/, Hotspot

Bluetooth: V4.2

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor / Gravity sensor / proximity sensor / Light sensor / gyroscope sensor / geomagnetic sensor /notification LED / NFC

OTG: Yes

OTA: support

FM Radio: support

Dimensions: 158.7*76.3*10.4mm, 211.5g

Battery: 6300mAh, 5V/3A charger

OUKITEL will include a fast 5V/3A charger in the box to charge the 6300mAh battery as fast as possible. As you can see in the video below, the new charger is faster than the 9V/2A found in previous models.

As mentioned above, Oukitel is holding an activity for K6 from December 11th to Christmas Eve where 6 lucky winners will get a 50% off coupon to buy K6 and 1 winner will get it for free. For more information about K6 and its activity, check on the official website.