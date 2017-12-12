Rugged Ulefone Armor 2 GPS test shows great performance (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Christmas is just days away and some of you may be planning your holiday trip. You wouldn’t want a poor performing GPS on your phone to ruin your trip, would you? This surely won’t happen if you own an Ulefone Armor 2 as in their latest test video, Ulefone showcases the solid GPS performance of the device.

Ulefone Armor 2 is backed by IP68 rating and the phone is durable enough to withstand water, dust, dirt, and sand. Under the hood, the Armor 2 comes with the Helio P25 octa-core SoC together with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage so smooth multitasking and demanding gaming performance are ensured. On the camera side, it offers a 16MP main snapper with a two-tone flash and 13MP selfie shooter. Doing away with huge displays, Ulefone chose to adopt a compact design in Armor 2, thus it sports a 5″ FHD display. Despite that fact, the battery is still big at 4700mAh and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Also, being a rugged device there are several hardware buttons on the edges like SOS button, PTT button, and shutter button. It also supports Android Pay and works in almost every country with its 27 LTE bands. The full specs and features can be found here.

As for the GPS, the Armor 2 is compatible both with GPS and GLONASS and as seen in the video, it is capable of great signal reception, strong anti-interference and rapid, precise positioning and navigation on paper. Check out the video below and judge for yourselves.

Currently, the Ulefone Armor 2 is available for a special price of $236.99 until December 18th at GearBest. You can grab yours here.