The dodocool 2-in-1 Lightning port to 3.5mm jack adapter lets you charge and listen to music simultaneously

Since Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone, a large number of users with already purchased expensive headphones complained about it. The biggest complaint wasn’t that their old accessories would become useless. After all, Apple includes a Lightning to 3.5mm jack adapter in the box. It was the fact that they wouldn’t be able to listen to music and charge of sync their devices simultaneously.

The solution to this problem comes from dodocool and its MFi Certified Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter that makes it possible to listen to music and power your iPhone simultaneously. This is achieved via the Lightning port found on the side of the adapter. In addition, you can listen to music and sync your device at the same time with the high-speed data transmission of up to 480 Mbps. The adapter needs no extra power supply and is slim and beautiful.

On the adapter, you can find an in-line multifunction button and other control buttons that let you handle calls, control audio/video playback or talk to Siri. You can also enjoy the modulation of rich bass with a single press at the Bass Boost button.

