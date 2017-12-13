Gearbest is already accepting pre-orders for Vernee X, offers great discount (coupon)

Last week we heard news about a new Vernee device with 18:9 aspect ratio design, full-screen display, and upgraded hardware compared to the previous full-screen device, Vernee MIX 2. Well, it seems that the company silently released the device as it is already mentioned on their official website. And it’s a real flagship! Meanwhile, Gearbest has already added it to their shop and are accepting pre-orders, offering a $30 off discount coupon. You can use coupon VerneeX to get it for just $249.99. If that sounds much, wait and see what it offers.

Vernee X comes with a 6″ FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. This is the latest trend in the mobile industry and Vernee has proved that when it comes to keeping up with the trends, they are doing a good job. On the inside, the X is powered by Helio P23 SoC together with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also, it sports a huge 6200mAh battery enclosed in an all-metal body.

On the camera department, Vernee went all-in, equipping the device with dual-camera setups both in the front and back! The front shooter sports a 13MP/5MP combo while the rear on is a bit higher, at 16MP/5MP. Lastly, besides the fingerprint sensor, it also supports Face ID recognition for extra security. To learn more about Vernee X, visit the official product page or pre-order it on Gearbest from the link below.